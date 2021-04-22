Eurba Lloyd “Bud” Cline Jr. was born December 14, 1947, in Granite City, Illinois to Eurba Lloyd Sr. and Mary Ellen “Mickey” Cline. He passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at home, after a short battle with lung cancer.
Bud grew up outside of St. Louis in Granite City, IL. He graduated from Granite City High School. After graduation he attended Southern Illinois University and received an electrician certification.
He married Francis Bramley in 1965. To this union, a son Jeff was born.
In 1981, he married Laura Smith. They celebrated their 40th anniversary on March 18, 2021. To this union three children were born, Lauren, Leslie and Tanner.
Bud spent his childhood and adolescence in the kitchen of Cline’s Restaurant and Catering in Granite City. His least favorite part of the family business was butchering and broasting chickens. His favorite part, and that for which he felt pride his entire life, was serving up delicious food for friends. He came of age during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. It was well-known that Cline’s was the favorite place to dine for the Who’s Who of Granite City. Cline’s also became a prolific location for sit-ins of Civil Rights protesters. Although most protests were peaceful, there were those who incited heckling and violence. Bud told stories of overturned tables and property damage.
On calmer evenings though, Cline’s was hired to provide meals for swanky banquets, attended by couples dressed to the nines. Here, Bud learned the art of presentation and that the customers deserve top-notch delivery.
In Bud’s down time from the restaurant business, he frequented an aunt and uncle’s riverside resort in Eminence, MO. Where the Jack Forks River runs into the Current River, this Boy Scout turned Eagle Scout learned the art of leather working, horseback riding, canoeing, fishing; a love for the outdoors.
Bud went on to pursue food service until 1982, when he became involved in the building trades, after moving to North Texas. In 1993, Bud and family moved to Hastings where he began to specialize in flooring. Bud found that ceramic tile lent itself to a skill that he knew well: The art of presentation. He made sure that his employees understood that the customer was not paying for an “okay” install job. During the summer months, his adolescent children were his employees. Together, they were instrumental in remodeling the Rivoli Theater, in downtown Hastings, and the north gym at Hastings High School. Bud valued education. He took others under his wing, teaching them his craft and contributing to online forums, where he bestowed his expertise upon those up and coming in the trade. His free time was spent elbow-to-elbow with his kids, helping them make their houses a home, smoking mouthwatering ribs, living life beside Laura in the tomato garden and chasing grandkids to ball games, scout activities and feeding ducks at Heartwell Park. Being “grandpa” was Bud’s greatest calling. There were also trips to various national parks, especially Rocky Mountain National Park, for the elk rut in the fall, where his family learned to love the great outdoors too.
When Bud finally felt the call to retire, his retirement years were spent working seasonally for the City of Hastings Parks Department. He took pride in preparing the city parks for all to enjoy.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Laura of Ayr; children, Jeff (Beth) Cline of Fernandina Beach, FL., Lauren (Jason) Danczak of Grand Island, Leslie (David) Gentert, and Tanner Cline (fiancée Morgan May) of Hastings. Bud’s grandchildren include Katie, Nick, Shawn, Lily, Mick, Aidan, Chloe, Paisley; three great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Bud was proceeded in death by his parents and brother, Lorin.
Due to COVID precautions, memorial services for Bud will be held online May 1 at 2 p.m., via Zoom. Login information can be obtained from the family.
For those who would like to share condolences in person, an open house style meal will be provided after the Zoom service at 1019 E. 7th St., Hastings. Bud’s personal uniform was always a blue button up shirt. The family would be honored if guests would like to join them in wearing blue.
Memorials are suggested to the family for a later designation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.