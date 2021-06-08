Hastings, Nebraska resident Evan W. Beitler, 92, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell. There will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trumbull United Methodist Church or the American Legion. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Evan was born April 14, 1929, in Webster County, NE to Henry Clay and Ella Gretta (Voorhees) Beitler. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years and then worked at ExxonMobile as a Service Technician. Evan married Dorothy Waisath in 1951; they later divorced. Then he married Donna (Katz) Lee. She preceded him in death in February 2015. Evan was a member of Trumbull United Methodist Church and American Legion in Cowles.
Evan was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Dorothy Beitler and Donna Beitler; stepson, Russell Lee; brothers, Harry Beitler, David Beitler, and Richard Beitler; and sister, Ruth Reichstein.
Survivors include his children, Brenda (Wayne) Kistler, James Beitler, Keith Beitler; step-children, Rex Lee, Tim Lee; step daughter-in-law, Barbara Lee; sister, Helen Graham; brother-in-law, Clifford “Pete” Graham; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.