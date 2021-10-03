Hastings, Nebraska, resident Evangeline Laverne Alberts, 93, passed away at her home on September 23, 2021.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings. Visitation is 5-7 pm Thursday at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
Cards and memorials may be directed to the family at 1254 Arapahoe Ave., Hastings, NE 68901, to be designated at a later date. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family.
Evangeline Laverne Alberts was born November 10, 1927, in Wausau, Wisconsin, to George and Rose (Grussing) Schmidt.
Later, the family moved to a farm near Glenvil. She attended an elementary school in which she walked 2 miles to attend every day. The family later moved to Glenvil where she attended and graduated from Glenvil High School in May 1946.
On New Year’s Eve in 1949, Evangeline met her future husband, LaVern Alberts.
They dated for 4 months and were married on April 24, 1949, at Zion Lutheran Church.
They would have been married for 71 years this year. LaVern passed away on March 8, 2020.
After they were married, Evangeline became a homemaker and did some babysitting in her home. They soon had a family of their own. They were blessed with two children, Cheryl and Calvin.
After the children were grown adults, Evangeline took a job at the Hastings Regional Center. She worked there for 23 years in the laundry and housekeeping department. She retired in 1984.
Evangeline was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Grand Island. She loved listening to Christian music, guitar music, enjoyed reading poems, writing poetry, watching her son and grandson race, flowers and her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Fahrenbruch; son, Calvin Alberts; grandchildren, Nanette (Bill) Shatz of Golden, CO, Amy (Don) Hilliker of Little Rock, AR, Shawn Alberts of Hastings, NE, and Shane and Angela (Gerber) Alberts of Hecla, SD; great-grandchildren, Lincoln Shatz, Chris Painter of Little Rock, AR, Brianna Painter of Grand Island, Addison Hilliker of Little Rock, AR, Nathaniel, Jonathan and Elijah Alberts, all of Hecla, SD; Mary Place of Hastings, Norma (Lonnie) Bostock of Ayr, and Norma Alberts of Kansas City, MO; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lavern; her parents, George and Rose; mother-in-law, Freda Alberts; three brothers, Robert Schmidt, Benny Schmidt and Donald Schmidt; one sister, LaVada Martin; five brothers-in-law, Art Boettcher, Wayne Alberts, Charlie Yamauchi, Alfred Place and Daryl Martin; and four sisters-in-law, Verna Long, Helen Schmidt, Violet Boettcher and Vivian Yamauchi.
