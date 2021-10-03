Hastings, Nebraska resident Evangeline Laverne Alberts, 93, passed away at her home on September 23, 2021.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, October 8, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings. A visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 7, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Cards and memorials may be directed to the family at 1254 Arapahoe Ave, Hastings, NE 68901, to be designated at a later date. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family.
Evangeline Laverne Alberts was born November 10, 1927, in Wausau, Wisconsin, to George and Rose (Grussing) Schmidt. Later the family moved to a farm near Glenvil, Nebraska. She attended an elementary school to which she walked 2 miles every day. The family later moved to Glenvil where she attended and graduated from Glenvil High School in May of 1946.
On New Year’s Eve of 1949, Evangeline met her future husband, LaVern Alberts. They dated for 4 months and were married on April 24, 1949, at Zion Lutheran Church. They would have been married for 71 years this year. LaVern passed away on March 8, 2020. After they were married, Evangeline became a homemaker and did some babysitting in her home. They soon had a family of their own. They were blessed with two children, Cheryl and Calvin.
After the children were grown adults, Evangeline took a job at the Hastings Regional Center. She worked there for 23 years in the laundry and housekeeping department. She retired in 1984.
Evangeline was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Grand Island. She loved listening to Christian music, guitar music, enjoyed reading poems, writing poetry, watching her son and grandson race, flowers and her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Fahrenbruch; son, Calvin Alberts; Cheryl Alberts of Hastings, has two daughters, Nanette & Bill Shatz of Golden, CO, with one son Lincoln. Amy and Don Hilliker of Little Rock, AR have three children, Chris Painter, of Little Rock, AR, Brianna Painter of Grand Island, NE, and Addison Hilliker of Little Rock, AR. Calvin and Jeanne (Jugert) Alberts of Hastings have two sons, Shawn Alberts of Hastings and Shane and Angela (Gerber) Alberts of Hecla, SD have three sons, Nathaniel, Jonathan and Elijah. Mary Place of Hastings, Norma and Lonnie Bostock of Ayr, NE, Norma Alberts of Kansas City, MO. And many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lavern; her parents, George and Rose; mother-in-law, Freda Alberts; three brothers, Robert Schmidt, Benny Schmidt and Donald Schmidt; one sister, LaVada Martin; five brothers-in-law, Art Boettcher, Wayne Alberts, Charlie Yamauchi, Alfred Place and Daryl Martin; and four sisters-in-law, Verna Long, Helen Schmidt, Violet Boettcher and Vivian Yamauchi.
