Hastings, Nebraska resident Evelyn A. Karr Theisen, 90, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Homestead Assisted Living, Hastings, NE.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, September 29, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hastings. Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Wanda Cemetery, rural Adams County. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 on Wednesday, September 28 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service at the church.