Hastings, Nebraska resident Evelyn A. Karr Theisen, 90, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Homestead Assisted Living, Hastings, NE.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, September 29, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hastings. Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Wanda Cemetery, rural Adams County. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 on Wednesday, September 28 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service at the church.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Evelyn’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Evelyn was born April 7, 1932, to Henry & Alvina (Mischke) Dieken in Hastings, Nebraska. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1950. Evelyn married Lamont Karr on November 15, 1953. To this union, they had Bruce Karr, Byron Karr, and Evonne Borrell. Lamont preceded her in death in 1984.
Evelyn married Roy Theisen on January 27, 1990. She was employed at Schweser’s for 12 years. She also worked for Kenesaw Public Schools and Sears in Hastings. Evelyn loved collecting Barbie dolls and porcelain doll heads. She enjoyed gardening and playing BINGO.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lamont Karr; brothers & spouses, Raymond Dieken, Elmer & Winnie Dieken, Vern & Liz Dieken, and Melvin & Delores Dieken; sisters & spouses, Leona & Ervin Mitzelfelt and Willie & Duane Overy; brother-in-law, Don Alderman; and grandson-in-law, Jeremy Conkel.
Survivors include her husband Roy Theisen of Hastings, NE; children & spouses, Bruce & Marcia Karr of Lincoln, NE, Byron & Karla Karr of Grand Island, NE, Evonne & Art Borrell of Hastings, NE; grandchildren & spouses, Jason & Wendy Karr of Lincoln, NE, Danielle Karr Conkel of Lincoln, NE, Travis & Stacy Karr of Grand Island, NE, Amber Karr Wedige of Kearney, NE, Kelli & Dallas Thompson of Roseland, NE, Jordan Borrell of Omaha, NE; great grandchildren & spouses, Justin & Anthony Goetz of Omaha, NE, Ethan & Logan Karr of Omaha, NE, Nathaniel Karr of Lincoln, NE, Harlee Conkel of Lincoln, NE, Aurora Karr of Grand Island, NE, Lee Karr of Grand Island, NE, Xander Karr of Grand Island, NE, Kaitlyn Wedige of Hastings, NE, Owen Wedige of Kearney, NE, Alexis Wedige of Kearney, NE, Payton Thompson of Roseland, NE, Piper Thompson of Roseland, NE, Paige Thompson of Roseland, NE; sister Vi Alderman of Firth, NE; and many other family members.
