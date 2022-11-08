Hastings, Nebraska resident Evelyn Jane Katherine Eckhardt, 94, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Bickford Senior Living in Grand Island.
No services are planned. Her wishes were to be cremated and have a private family burial. Burial will be at Osco Cemetery alongside her husband, Harold.
Evelyn was born June 21, 1928 in Campbell, NE to James and Katie Petrik. She graduated from Campbell High School in 1945. After high school she taught school at District #31 and Zyba rural schools. On December 22, 1946, she was united in marriage to Harold Eckhardt. To this union three sons were born, Gary, Leonard and James.
Harold and Evelyn lived in several places around Campbell, Naponee and Deweese before settling into their home north of Campbell. They lived there until Harold’s death in 1977.
In 1978 Evelyn moved to Hastings where she worked and retired from Metz Bakery after 17 years of service.
Evelyn’s hobbies were crocheting many things for her family mostly her beautiful afghans. She also enjoyed dancing music and several trips to the casinos and horse racing.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Harold; parents, James and Katie; brothers, Everett, Robert, James and Alvin.
She is survived by her sons and spouses, Gary of Hastings, NE, Leonard (Pat) of Lincoln, NE, James (Deb) of Lincoln, NE; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, November 12th at 1 p.m. at 933 Richmond Ave. in Hastings.
Memorials and condolences can be sent to James Eckhardt, 7930 Leo Lane, Lincoln, NE 68505. Money will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.