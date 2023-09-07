Evelyn J. Jacobsen, 84, of Norman, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at First Christian Church in Minden with Rev. Joe Tira officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.