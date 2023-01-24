Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Evelyn J. Ostdiek, 87, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Viera Hospital, Viera, FL.

Rosary will be 7 p.m. Friday, January 27, at Butler Volland Chapel. Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, January 28, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 27, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Hastings Catholic Schools.