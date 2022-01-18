Blue Hill, Nebraska resident Evelyn J. (Brezina) Seeman, 88, died Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings surrounded by her loving family.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill with the Rev. Jeffrey Kuddes officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery at Blue Hill. Guests are welcome to remain to visit with the family following the services. Visitation will take place Wednesday from 1-8 pm with family members present from 4-6pm, and 9-11 a.m. on Thursday. Memorials will be given to Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill. Merten-Butler Mortuary of Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn was born August 31, 1933, to Henry E. and Louise L.(Jettner) Brezina in North Branch, KS. She moved to Guide Rock as an infant and attended school there, graduating from high school in 1951. She obtained a Normal School Teacher’s Certificate and became a rural school teacher, working in Ayr and for the Hasting’s school district. She married Melvin W. Seeman on June 5, 1955 and they raised four daughters. Evelyn worked alongside Melvin on the farm, remaining there on the farm until Melvin’s health declined in 2008. He passed away in 2009.
Evelyn was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she had been active in the choir and LWML, and taught Sunday school. She was also active in 4-H with her daughters and worked on the census several years. Her hobbies included sewing, canning and gardening. Evelyn so enjoyed visits with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the occasional vacation with family.
She is survived by her daughters, Pamela (David) Schimke of Phoenix, AZ, Peggy (Lee) Orchard of Valparaiso, IN, Janet (Joel) Petersen of Rapid City, SD, and Melinda (Jahn) Grandstaff of Fremont; one sister, Hazel Rouse of Hastings and 12 grandchildren, Zachary, Adam, Ashley, Courtney (Niggl) and Erin Schimke, Alaina and Lauren Orchard, Eric, Brett and Melissa Petersen, and Kiley (Compton) and Taylor Grandstaff; 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; two sisters, Helen Wickman and Edna Fringer; and her parents.
Condolences and memorials may be left for family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com or sent to Melinda (Seeman) Grandstaff at 2578 Quail Drive, Fremont, NE, 68025.
