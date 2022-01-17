Evelyn J. Seeman, 88, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Service will be Thursday, January 20, 2022, 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill with Rev. Jeffrey Kuddes officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Blue Hill. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 1:00-8:00 p.m. and Thursday, from 9:00-11:00 at Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill. A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
