Everett L. Fidler, 51, of Kearney, Nebraska, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at Kearney First Baptist Church with Mark De Kluyver officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.