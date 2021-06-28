F. Kay Blackstone, 85, of Red Cloud, Nebraska, died June 26, 2021, at the Heritage Care Center in Red Cloud.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the First United Methodist Church in Red Cloud with the Rev. Bonnie McCord officiating. Interment will be at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.
Book signing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
