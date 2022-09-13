Faith Elliana Brei, infant child of Creighton and Maegan Brei, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 17, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. There will be no burial at this time.
Book signing will be one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website.
To view the service, go to Faith’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Preceded in death by great-grandparents, Fred and Norma Ellingson, John and Margaret Rash, Lowell and Jeanette Arps, and Douglas Rash.
Survivors include her parents Creighton and Maegan Brei; siblings Daekyn, Kristopher Brei, Briella Khae Brei; grandparents Jeffery and Kristie Ellingson, Melissa Ellingson, Paul and Shari Brei; great-grandparents Darrel and Karilyn Ellingson, Teri Johnson, Clarence and Rosella Brei; aunts and uncles Cameron and Heiden Brei; Sadie Ellingson and Isaac Patterson; cousins Evan Brei, Walker Patterson, Katarina Johnson, Magnus Johnson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.