Hastings, Nebraska resident Faye Eileen Powers, 86, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date for a local animal shelter. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Faye was born February 23, 1935, in Hastings, NE to Robert and Madeline (Sneller) Patterson. She graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1953. Faye married Paul Powers on June 3, 1953. She was the manager and CEO for the Clark Hotel in Hastings. Faye attended First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and was a past member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed spending her time painting, sewing, and cooking.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Powers of Hastings, NE; children, Vern (Cheryl) Powers, Vickie (Jerry) Juggert, Tim (Teresa) Powers; grandchildren, Taylor Powers (Zach Phipps), Jackson Powers, Jennifer (Jeremy) Kolar, Brent Juggert, Nick (Tiffany) Powers, Megan Powers; great-grandchildren, Madelyn Kolar, Reese Kolar, Emily Kolar, Ryla Powers, Alana Powers, Lynlee Powers.
