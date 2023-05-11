Fern Esther (Stade) Augustin, 95, of Kenesaw, Nebraska died Monday May 8, 2023, at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.
Services will be Monday May 15, 2023 at 10:30 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kenesaw, with the Rev. Paul Duffy officiating. Burial will follow at Kenesaw Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Apfel Funeral Home is in care of the family.
Fern was born March. 15, 1928, at Denman to Fred and Mary Stade.
Fern attended Denman school until 10th grade and graduated from Shelton High School in 1945. She married Karl Bernhard Augustin on May 19, 1957, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lowell.
They lived in Kenesaw, attending St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where Fern served as church bookkeeper for many years.
Survivors of the immediate family include a son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Lori Augustin of Juniata; a daughter and son-in-law, Gina and Jeffrey Lehmann of Buckeye, AZ. Granddaughter Rita (Dominik) Valdez of Phoenix, AZ; nephews Lee (Pam) Rockefeller, of Kenesaw, David Stade of Shelton, niece Deb Stade of Grand Island, Sister-in-law, Mildred Stade. Special friend and caregiver, Barb Roberts of Kenesaw and many family members and friends.
Fern is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernhard; a brother, Leonard Stade; and sister and brother-in-law, Bernard and Dora Rockefeller.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kenesaw.
