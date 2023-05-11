Fern Esther (Stade) Augustin, 95, of Kenesaw, Nebraska died Monday May 8, 2023, at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.

Services will be Monday May 15, 2023 at 10:30 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kenesaw, with the Rev. Paul Duffy officiating. Burial will follow at Kenesaw Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Apfel Funeral Home is in care of the family.