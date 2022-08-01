Fern Schoof, 93, of Ruskin, Nebraska was born the fourth of five children to William and Maggie (Pederson) Brandt, at Nora, NE on November 2, 1928.
Fern peacefully departed this life for her heavenly home on July 19, 2022, at Parkview Haven Nursing Home in Deshler, NE.
Memorial services will be held this Saturday 2:00 pm, August 6, 2022 at St Mark Lutheran Church in Ruskin, Nebraska. Pastor Brian Francik will be officiating. Burial will be held in the Spring Creek Cemetery, Ruskin, Nebraska. Book signing will be held on Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Williams Funeral Home Chapel in Superior with the family present. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Superior, NE is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by brother Donald Brandt of Hebron & sister Marietta Free of Superior; children, sons Edward (Brenda), Dennis (Sandra Shaw), Philip (Karla) all of Ruskin, NE, and daughter Denise (Robert) Allyn of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Amy (Todd) Voss, Angela (John) Puelz, Jennifer (Mike) Jensen, Natalie (Scott) Olson, Kari (Tim) Benson, Kasey (Mike) Bowen, Alesha (Matt) Vieselmeyer, Shanda (Gordon) Watts, Krista (Tyler) Harms, and Tori Schoof; great-grandchildren, Karlee, Julian, & Paula Voss, Paxton, Josie, Joshua, Jonny, & Jesse Puelz, Allie & Lainey Vieselmeyer, Cayden & Cale Benson, Brody & Gavin Bowen; Chad Luckenbill, Cullen, Hailey, & Conor Jensen; Caitlin Baker & Morgan Olson, Emily & Trevon Watts, Reese, Barrett, Maddyn & Brextin Harms; a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.
