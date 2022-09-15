Floyd E. Rhodes, age 76, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away at home on September 10, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones.

Floyd was born on February 28, 1946, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to William Burns and Evelyne Menagh. He attended Fairfield High School, where he was a standout athlete. Floyd received many awards for his athletic ability; one highlight was the '60-'61 football team being honored at the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame event as a Golden Anniversary team for their 8-0 football season.