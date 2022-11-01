Hastings, Nebraska resident Floyd Lamont Marian, 97, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at The Kensington, Hastings, NE.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 4, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Jay Towell officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 10:30-11 a.m. before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Adams County Historical Society, Start Over Rover, or the Hastings Military Honor Guard.