Juniata, Nebraska resident Floyd Oscar Hanson, 90, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Hastings.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 19, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hastings with Rev. Brian Weinkauf officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday with family present 3-5 p.m., and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
