Juniata, Nebraska, resident Floyd Oscar Hanson, 90, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Hastings.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 19, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hastings with Rev. Brian Weinkauf officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday with family present 3-5 p.m., and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Floyd was born June 28, 1930, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Oscar and Lenora Etta (Johnson) Hanson. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1948.
Floyd served in the U.S. Army from September 21, 1951, to September 27, 1953, during the Korean War.
He married Merna Oltman on September 9, 1951. Floyd farmed in the area for many years and was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Larry Weiss; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Hanson; brother, George Hanson; sister, Irene Katzberg; and granddaughter-in-law, Morgan Hanson.
Survivors include wife, Merna Hanson of Juniata; children and spouses, Lynn Hanson of Hastings, Mary and Jim Williams of Juniata, Marcia Weiss of Trumbull, and Beverly and Richard Randazzo of Lincoln; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many other family members.
