Floyd Woodman

Floyd “Dean” Woodman, 83, of Shelton, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Monday, November 15, at the Shelton United Methodist Church with Pastor Michelle Byerly officiating. Burial will follow in the Kenesaw Cemetery.
Visitation is 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Dean was born on November 20, 1937, to Floyd and Orpha (Johnson) Woodman in Ansley. His family then moved to Shelton.
He attended grade school in rural Adams County before graduating from Kenesaw High School in 1955. He married Norma Monthey in 1960.
He moved to rural Kenesaw where he farmed before returning to Shelton and becoming a partner at Woodman Irrigation. After working at Woodman Irrigation for 10 years, he decided to get back into farming until he retired.
He had served on the Shelton School Board, the Shelton Fire Department, was a Buffalo County Supervisor and the Nebraska National Guards.
He enjoyed attending auctions and buying antiques, fishing and hunting, watching baseball and football on TV, and playing pitch with the guys.
He is survived by his wife, Norma of Shelton; sons, Michael (Carol) of Kearney, Bradley (Lisa) of Evanston, IL; grandchildren, Philip (Kristen) Brandt of Shelton, Ann (Matt) Long of Pleasanton, Matthew of NY, Austin of IL, and Cole of WI; great-grandchildren, Reagan, Harrison, Linkoln and Monroe Brandt, Ellie, Carson and Jackson Long.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Charlotte Hromas and Marcile Fletcher.
