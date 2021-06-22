Frances Ann Cade, 81, passed away June 21, 2021 at Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital.
Ann was born November 1, 1939 in Clay Center, Nebraska to Charles Job and Emma Elizabeth Sanderson. Ann finished high school in Clay Center, Class of 1957. She finished her bachelors degree in home economics education at the UNL in 1962. She taught at Harvard and Giltner, NE.
She married Jerry Fate in 1960 and to this union one daughter Katherine Ann (Fate) Mines was born. In 1965 she married Darrel Adam. A daughter, Audrey Lynn (Adam) Berns, and one son, Michael Darrin Adam, were born to the couple.
Ann moved to Ogallala, Nebraska in 1992 to begin a new career. She met and married Duane Cade in 1996. She retired from Health and Human Services in Ogallala in 2006.
She is predeceased by her parents, one brother Charles Sanderson, former husbands Jerry Fate and Duane Cade. Left to cherish and remember her are her children and spouses, Katherine (Fate) Mines and Mick; Audrey (Adam) Berns and Keith; Michael and Amy Adam; her grandchildren Alaina (Mines) Bailey and Joshua, William Mines, Simeon and Kristen Berns, Rachel (Berns) and Samuel Gnagy, Josh and Blair Berns, Jakin and Kassy Berns. Anna-Hope Berns, Elisabeth Berns, Talitha Berns, Charles Adam and Benjamin Adam, 12 great grandchildren and numerous extended family. Also remembering her is special friend Albert Karg.
Memorial funds for the Lemoyne “Senior” Center where Ann served for many years. Address: 720 NE-92 Scenic, Lemoyne NE 69146
Celebration of Life Service 6 p.m., Thursday, June 24 at Hastings Berean Bible Church, 316 N. Lexington, Hastings, Nebraska, officiated by Pastor Paul Knott. Dinner following. Graveside Burial Service 2 p.m., Friday, June 25 at the Lemoyne Cemetery, Lemoyne Nebraska, officiated by Pastor Eric Waite. Internment and arrangements by Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings and Draucker Funeral Home of Ogallala.
