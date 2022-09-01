Frances “Fran” Eudora Hendrickson, formerly Fran Lindstrom, passed from this earthly life on the morning of August 31, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska, at the age of 83.
At her request, no services will be held and she will be laid to rest in her birthplace.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
She was born to Joe and Eudora Biser in Portland, OR, on February 24, 1939. She moved to California, where she lived for about 10 years.
However, the majority of her years were spent in Hastings. She was the loving mother of Chester “Chet,” Yvonne, Richard (deceased), Leon, and Douglas “Dougy.”
She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Fran provided 20 years of service to Good Samaritan Village in Hastings as a CSM (Certified Staff Member).
In her leisure time, she enjoyed studying Native American culture, observing wildlife, and visiting the coastal beaches of California and Oregon.
In her beachcombing days, she referred to herself as a “rock hound." During her retired life, she occupied her time with reading historic informational books and working on jigsaw puzzles.
