Frances Jean Reed, 86, of Juniata, Nebraska, formerly of Grant, passed away on July 17, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Frances was born June 18, 1935, at Ogallala, NE, the sixth of seven children to Floyd A. and Anna C. (Schmeidel) Kuskie. The family resided northwest of Grant, and Frances attended District #43 rural school. She graduated from Perkins County High School with the class of 1953.
Frances had worked at Sullivan’s Clothing before relocating to Denver, where she worked at Martin Marietta. On December 18, 1957, Frances married Jack Walker. The couple made their home in Tampa, FL, Eureka Springs, AR, Denver, CO, and Scottsdale, AZ, before settling in Fayetteville, AR, for a time.
On April 27, 1978, Frances married Jim Reed. Frances and Jim lived in Missouri and Texas before residing at Springdale, AR, where Frances worked as a custodian at Lee Elementary School for 18 years before retiring. Her husband, Jim, passed away in 1998, and four years later, Frances returned to her roots and moved to Grant. For the past 8 years, she had been making her home in Juniata, where she had lived with her sister before her health required more care.
Frances had a fascinating work history, having worked for companies that advanced various missile projects, including the Motorola Sidewinder and a NASA laser beam. Frances had also been part of a team that produced an eye laser used in surgeries.
Frances had many hobbies, including cake decorating, painting, and making crafts. She was very active in her church, no matter where she was living.
Frances was preceded in death by siblings, Florence Kuskie, Chester Kuskie, Bernard Kuskie, and Verla Karsten.
Survivors include two sisters, Janice Lair of Juniata and Joan Peterson of Haigler; sister-in-law, Darlene Kuskie of Grant; along with many nieces and nephews and their families, and her step-children and their families from the Springdale, AR area.
A memorial has been established in her memory for later designation. Condolences can be shared online at bullocklongfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 26, at 1 p.m. at the Bullock-Long Funeral Home in Grant. Interment will be in the Grant Fairview Cemetery.
Bullock-Long Funeral Home of Grant is in charge of arrangements.
