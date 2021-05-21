Hastings, Nebraska resident Francis “Dale” Boudreau, 85, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
There will be no services held per Francis’s wishes. There will be no viewing or visitation. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dale was born July 29, 1935, in Hastings, NE to Phillip and Clara (Gruessing) Boudreau. He received his GED and attended a trade school in Milford, NE. Dale served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1958. He married JoAnn Thomas on August 20, 1959; she preceded him in death in August 2014. Dale worked as an electrician for many years and was a member in good standing of the IBEW Union for 50 years.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; wife, JoAnn Boudreau; and brother, Allen Boudreau.
Survivors include his children, Wendy (Robert) Mahone of Hastings, Rebecca Anderson of Omaha; grandchildren, Chesiree Mahone of Hildreth, Gage Boudreau of Hastings, Zachary Anderson of Lincoln, Lauren Anderson of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Damien, Ali, Ariyah; sister, Dianne Clifton of Prosser; and many nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.