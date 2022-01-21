Hastings, Nebraska resident Francis Eugene Porterfield, 88, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at his home.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. Monday, January 24, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Holy Family Cemetery in Heartwell. Visitation will be one hour prior to the rosary. Military Honors will be conducted at the funeral home by the Hastings Military Honor Guard. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Gene was born November 2, 1933, in Heartwell, NE to Hugh & Helen (Wynn) Porterfield. He graduated from Kenesaw High School in 1952 and farmed with his father until he joined the United States Army in 1958. After the service, he worked for Shirigar Brother’s until 1961, when he started working for H&M Equipment which later became Consolidated Concrete. Gene worked at Consolidated Concrete for over 52 years until his retirement.
Gene married Jeanne French on January 15, 1973. He was a member of the Eagles, Elks, and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed camping and hunting.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jeanette Ellis; and brothers, Jack and Jerry Porterfield.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanne Porterfield; sister, Julia Moeller; sisters-in-law, Mary Roggenkamp, Lou French, Ellen Porterfield, Sheila Winslow; brothers-in-law, David French, Richard French; many nieces and nephews.
