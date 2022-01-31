Francis J. Krotzinger, 83, of Superior, Nebraska, passed away January 28, 2022, in Superior.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, February 4, at 2 p.m. at Republic United Methodist Church in Republic, Kansas. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.
Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday with family present from 6-8 at the Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
