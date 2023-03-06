Hastings, Nebraska resident Frank D. Haack Jr., 70, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023, at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Eagles Club, 107 North Denver Avenue, Hastings, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Kathy Haack which will be distributed between a Glioblastoma Foundation and Mary Lanning Hospice Care. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
