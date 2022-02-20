Frank G. Georgiana, 75, of Hastings, Nebraska died on Saturday, February 19, 2022, in Hilo, Hawaii.
Memorial services are pending with Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Full details will appear at a later date.
