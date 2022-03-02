Frank G. Georgiana, 75, of Hastings, Nebraska died on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Hilo Medical Center in Hilo, Hawaii.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings with Pastor Gregg Allen-Pickett officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 9 from 9 a.m. until service time. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Frank George Georgiana was born on March 28, 1946 in New Brunswick, New Jersey to Frank and Emily Angell Crane Georgiana. Frank grew up in the New Brunswick area, and graduated with a GED in 1984 in Ellsworth, KS. He lived in numerous towns in New Jersey, then went on to Ellsworth, Kansas, as well as Mankato and St. Clair, Minnesota before settling down in Nebraska. Frank enjoyed tinkering and invented many gadgets. While in Hastings, Frank owned and operated Mr. Water, a water purifying company. He retired in 1998.
Frank was united in marriage to Rose Guerrera on August 7, 1965. Rose passed away December 28, 1987. Frank married Kay Martson on November 11, 1989 at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
Frank was a member of Assembly of God Church. He attended Catholic Church with his grandparents as a child, later Frank was a lay minister of a Methodist Church in Kansas and currently a member and deacon at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings. As a young man, Frank danced on “American Band Stand.” He was a great listener, loved helping others, and never met a stranger. He thanked the Lord daily for the opportunities God allowed him to have and thought God had more plans for him since he lived through the August 2021 heart attack.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kay of Hastings; children, Frank (fiancée Carrie Stevens) Georgiana of Hill City, KS, Nicholas Georgiana of Mankato, MN, Michael (Kimberly) Georgiana of Mankato, MN, Louis (Jodi) Georgiana of Shelton, Eric Smith of Scottsdale, AZ, Trent (Crystal) Georgiana of Hickman, NE; his siblings, Angell “Candy” Alexander of Tampa, FL, Rena Brett of Tampa, FL, and Hope Moore of Painter, VA; 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rose Georgiana; sister, Toni Ann Shephard; and grandson, Simon F. Smith.
Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church in Hastings. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
