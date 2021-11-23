Hastings, Nebraska resident Frank Jacob Sandoe, 85, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Updated: November 23, 2021 @ 4:12 pm
