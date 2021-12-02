Hastings, Nebraska resident Frank Jacob Sandoe, 85, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, December 6, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Dustin H. Bower officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Frank was born April 5, 1936, in O’Neill, NE to Jacob David and Freida May (Benash) Sandoe. He graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1955. Frank served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1960.
Frank worked as a mechanic and in the maintenance department for the Kensington, Perkins Pavilion, Fleming Manufacturing, and Great Plains Manufacturing. He was a member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ and a past member of the Eagles in Hastings.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, LaDonna and Alan Jaeger; and brother and sister-in-law, Wade and Betty Sandoe.
Survivors include his brother and spouse, Lloyd and Maxine Sandoe of Hastings and nieces and nephews.
