Hastings, Nebraska, resident Frank Larson, 71, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Hastings as a result of an automobile accident.
Graveside service will be held at a later date at Stromsburg Cemetery in Stromsburg. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Frank was born April 11, 1951, in Stromsburg to J.E. Walter and Blanche Fern (Sweeney) Larson.
After high school graduation, he attended Kearney State College. Frank worked in hotel management and restaurant hospitality, managing hotels from Hawaii to Boston and several states in between. He enjoyed raising horses and fishing.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerome Larson, Walter Larson Jr., and Leland Larson; and sister, Jeanice Nitz.
Survivors include his brother and spouse, Gayle and Sharon Larson of Hastings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.