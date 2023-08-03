Hastings, Nebraska, resident Frank W. Lukow, 85, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at The Kensington in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 10, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Inurnment will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Book signing will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Christ Lutheran School at rural Juniata.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Frank’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Frank was born October 4, 1937, in Hastings to Otto and Olga (Hansen) Lukow. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Holstein, NE.
He attended Holstein High School and was on the two-time, state champion basketball team that was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. He graduated from Holstein High School in 1955.
Frank served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He was a farmer and raised cattle, and was a lifelong horseman and longtime breeder of Appaloosa and Quarter Horses.
Frank married Sharen Berg on April 15, 1975. He worked at Pioneer Hi-Bred near Doniphan until his retirement.
In his later years, Frank enjoyed his breakfast group at the Goldenrod Cafe and his Friday night pitch at the Eagles Club.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Lovina Lukow; siblings and spouses, Willa (Richard) Allen, Oris (Ethel) Lukow, Clayton (Mary) Lukow, Corlee (Norman) Andrade and Bonnie (Bob) Stephenson; two infant brothers, Curtis and Darrell Lukow; and sister-in-law, Delpha Lukow.
Survivors include his daughters and spouses, Kristin and Andy Sullivan of Doniphan, NE, Kari and Brian Morgan of Lincoln, NE, Katie and Travis Nienhueser of Juniata, NE; grandchildren, Joseph Morgan, Spencer Morgan, Blake Nienhueser, Aubrey Nienhueser; sister and spouse, Joy and LaMonte Borchers of Redding, CA; numerous nieces, nephews, and their families; and good friend, Oran Bottolfson of Hastings.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Kensington and Tabitha Hospice for the wonderful care given to Frank.
