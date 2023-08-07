Hastings, Nebraska resident Frederic “Fred” Aaron Drummond, Sr, 84, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.

Rosary will be 6 p.m. Thursday, August 10, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 11, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Casual dress is encouraged.