Hastings, Nebraska resident Dr. Frederick D. “Fred” Catlett, 73, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 7, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church, Hastings Pickleball Club, or Nebraska Public Radio.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Fred’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
