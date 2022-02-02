Hastings, Nebraska, resident Dr. Frederick D. “Fred” Catlett, 73, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 0F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph..
Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 0F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: February 2, 2022 @ 9:37 pm
Hastings, Nebraska, resident Dr. Frederick D. “Fred” Catlett, 73, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.