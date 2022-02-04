Hastings, Nebraska, resident Dr. Frederick D. “Fred” Catlett, 73, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 7, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church, Hastings Pickleball Club, or Nebraska Public Radio.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Fred’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Fred was born February 27, 1948, in Lincoln, NE to Dwight and Dorothy (Fetters) Catlett. He was a graduate from Papillion High School and went on to Nebraska Wesleyan.
Fred completed his MD from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in Omaha in 1973. He completed his residency in family practice at UNMC in 1976 and moved to Hastings.
Fred married his first wife, Penny Hudnall on June 6, 1971. She preceded him in death on February 19, 2012.
He married Brenda (Sadd) Breckner on September 28, 2014.
Fred was a physician at Hastings Family Practice until he joined Mary Lanning Hospital. He was also the Medical Director for a number of clinics and nursing homes, including Medical Director of Mary Lanning Healthcare Hospice.
He was an active member of First United Methodist Church and served on various committees as well as in the choir, praise group, brass choir, and as a frequent soloist on his baritone horn.
Fred was a member of the Nebraska Medical Association and AAFP (American Academy of Family Practice).
He enjoyed playing pickleball and was a member of the Hastings Pickleball Club. Fred followed the Denver Broncos, New York Yankees, and NASCAR’S Kevin Harvick.
He enjoyed traveling and attending all of his family’s activities and sporting events.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Penny Catlett.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Catlett of Hastings; daughter, Jennie Catlett of Lincoln; son, spouse and family, Brent and Mindy Breckner of Doniphan, Alyssa, Tycen, and Carsyn; brother and spouse, Charles and Dixie Catlett and family; sisters and spouses, Judy and Chris Christensen and family, Jean and Jim Schwab and family; mother-in-law, Dee Sadd of Hastings; brothers-in-law and spouse, Kevin Sadd and family, Bryan & Shelly Sadd and family, Bill Hudnall and family; sister-in-law and spouse, Colleen and Bob McClelland and family; extended family, Doris Breckner, Bob and Sharon Breckner, Mike Fraser; close friend, Gary Barth; Fred’s cat buddy, Bronco; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
