Hastings, Nebraska resident Frederick J. Paulus, 105, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Premier Estates, Kenesaw, NE.
A Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, December 3, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Trumbull. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, December 2, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, Frederick wanted memorials to be given to Habitat for Humanity and First United Methodist Church of Hastings, NE.
