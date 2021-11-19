Fredrick Allen Eckhardt, 84 of Campbell, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at his home in Campbell.
Memorial Service will be Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell with Pastor Mark Diehl officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation as his wishes were to be cremated.
Private family burial will be in the Presbyterian Cemetery in Campbell at a later date. Memorials can be directed to the Church or the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Campbell Funeral Home, Campbell, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Fred was born on August 7, 1937 to Conrad and Emma (Betz) Eckhardt in Webster County, NE. He graduated from Campbell High School in 1955. He then served in the Army being Honorably discharged on October 17, 1961. Fred farmed his entire life and moved into Campbell in 1983.
Fred married Roberta Bell on December 13, 1983 in Franklin. He was a member of the Westminster United Presbyterian Church of Campbell.
Fred is survived by his wife, Roberta of Campbell; two sons, Bruce (Kristen) Eckhardt of Lincoln and Shane (Linda) Eckhardt of Hastings; two step-sons, Earl Morgan of Huntington Beach, CA and Chris (Margaret) Morgan of Marino Valley, CA; two sisters, Shirley Grauer of DeSoto and Loretta Kort of Thornton, CO; five grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law, Wesley Kort and Gerald Grauer.
