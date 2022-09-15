Hastings, Nebraska resident Freeman Douglas, 79, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at home. He was cremated. His family will be having a Celebration of Life.
He was born February 27, 1943 to Freeman Elmer Douglas and Betty Osgood.
Updated: September 15, 2022 @ 11:39 am
He was in the Army and went to 18 schools in Germany. He was a Sargent over the motor pool and was multiply skilled.
He loved people and enjoyed helping them. One of the highlights and turning point in his life was learning the Bible and that God’s name is Jehovah.
Freeman married Sandra Anstine in 1994. They were soulmates. He was a wonderful and spiritual husband.
He was an excellent step-father to Laura Spady, Kimberly Weber, Corina Kuta and Brent Sutter. He has many grandchildren, uncles and aunts.
Freeman had a heart bigger than he was. He will be dearly missed by everyone.
Memorials can be given to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, jw.org or 1215 W. 3rd St., Hastings, NE 68901.
Our thanks go out to all the doctors, nurses, and caregivers that helped with his health over the years. You are appreciated.
