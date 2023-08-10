Hastings, Nebraska resident G. Earlene Cathcart, 74, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings, NE.

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 14, at All Saints Chapel – Good Samaritan Village in Hastings with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. A book signing will be 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, August 12, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the chapel.