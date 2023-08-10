Hastings, Nebraska resident G. Earlene Cathcart, 74, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings, NE.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 14, at All Saints Chapel – Good Samaritan Village in Hastings with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. A book signing will be 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, August 12, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the chapel.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to G. Earlene’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
G. Earlene was born October 28, 1948, in Pueblo, CO to Elvira Lee Brown. She graduated from East High School in Pueblo, CO. G. Earlene married James T. Cathcart in Pueblo, CO in 1975; he preceded her in death on January 18, 2002.
G. Earlene was a homemaker and worked at various other jobs throughout her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
G. Earlene was preceded in death by her parents, Russ and Lee Hayes; siblings, Randy Holmes, Cathy Ahrens, and Bonnie Ridenour; grandchildren, Kevin and Angel; and great-grandson, Jace.
Survivors include her daughters & spouses Virginia & Cal Wallin, Cathy & Jeff Paulk, Tanya & Randall Ford; grandchildren Amanda (Andrew) Shepard, Michelle (Greg) Schmidt, Matthew (Courtney) Ford, Ashtyn (Corey) Lammers, Dorie (Jarod) Paulk, Chayton Cathcart, Jay Paulk, Gracelyn Cathcart, Chris Paulk, Shaylynn Cathcart; great-grandchildren Rex & Katelynne Allen, Morgan Schmidt, Connor, Decker, and Natalie Ford, Brooklyn and Emily Lammers, Desirae, Adalyn, and baby boy DuBois; step-daughter Gale Davis; step-granddaughters Christel Cathcart, Maggie Ortega, DeRay Mason; 4 step-great-grandchildren; sister & spouse DeDe & David Cole; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
