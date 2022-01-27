Grand Island, Nebraska resident Gail C. Ridgway, 80, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at CHI Health – St. Francis in Grand Island.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5, at Fairfield Community Presbyterian Church in Fairfield with Pastor Joyce Dean and Pastor Ivan Dean officiating. Burial will be at Fairfield Cemetery in Fairfield. A book signing will be 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Gail’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
