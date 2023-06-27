Hastings, Nebraska resident Gail M. Shively, 66, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, Omaha, NE.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
