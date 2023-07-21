Holstein, Nebraska, resident Gail M. Shively, 66, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha, NE.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 28, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. There will be no burial held at this time.
Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Gail’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.