Holstein, Nebraska, resident Gail M. Shively, 66, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha, NE.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 28, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. There will be no burial held at this time. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Gail’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Gail was born January 7, 1957, in Moberly, MO, to Marion and Marian (Adams) Mahnken. She graduated from Saulsbury High School in 1975 and received her bachelor’s degree from William Woods College in 1979.
Gail married Jack Shively on May 6, 1989, at her childhood home in Saulsbury, MO.
Gail worked as a paralegal for various law firms. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. Gail enjoyed spending her time gardening and loved to fish.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Jack Shively of Holstein; child, Jacob of Fort Riley, KS; brother, Mark and Susie Mahnken of Saulsbury, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.
