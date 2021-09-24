Gardie “Junior” Beavers, 96, of Carleton, Nebraska passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 in Deshler.
Gardie was born to Gardie and Maude (Rathbun) Beavers on February 28, 1925 in Davenport, Nebraska.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Beavers of Carleton; sons, Tom Beavers of Carleton and Bob (Becky) Beavers of Carleton; daughters, Lynda Woodcock of Washington, KS and Nancy (Rod) Heinrichs of Carleton; 11 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, September 27, at Carleton Cemetery in Carleton. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 26 from 1-8 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva.
Memorials may be made in care of the Carleton Fire Department. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.