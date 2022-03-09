Garry L. Custer, 81, of Minden, Nebraska passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Bethany Home in Minden.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden with Rev. Donald Hunzeker and Parish Ministry Associate (PMA) Julie Schmidt officiating. The service will be streamed to the funeral home’s Facebook page. Interment will be held following the service at the Minden Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials in Garry’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.