Memorial service for Garth Dean Walton, age 72, will be held at North Park Assembly of God in Holdrege, Nebraska on Saturday, April 24th at 2 p.m.
After a courageous battle with cancer, Garth passed away on Tuesday April 13, 2021 at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege with his sister Flora at his side.
Garth was born on September 16, 1948 in Smith Center, KS to Russell Walton and Marguerite (Corfman) Walton. They made their home in Naponee, NE and Garth attended school in Naponee through the 8th grade. He then moved to Sidney where he lived with his brother, Gary and attended Sidney High School.
Garth moved to Grand Island and worked various jobs and was joined in marriage to Kathy Bockman on July 5th 1969. Brought to this marriage was a step-daughter, Angela Bockman and to this union was born a son, Fred Walton.
They made their home in Smith Center, KS and Garth joined the Kansas National Guard in 1973 and remained in the National Guard for 20 years. Garth and Kathy later divorced and Garth moved to Holdrege.
He worked at IBP in Lexington and in Holdrege with Speedway, Stewarts Tree Service and with Jack Slater putting in TV cable, water and gas lines.
Garth met Betty Reynolds at a dance at the Eagles Club and they have been companion since 1996. Both were active in the Holdrege Eagles Club.
Garth loved to hunt, fish, dance, visit with family and friends and enjoyed his dog, Pickles. He was always buying lottery scratch tickets, hoping for a big win. He called family and friends weekly to check in on them and their families. He called his sister nightly. He was very thankful he was able to give up alcohol through AA and remained sober for the last 15 years. He accepted Christ as his Savior and was baptized on August 30, 2020 at the North Park Assembly of God.
Garth is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Marquerite Walton; a brother, Gary Walton; and a sister, Inez (Walton) Stoltz. He leaves his companion, Betty Reynolds of Holdrege; a sister, Flora Meester of Grand Island; his son, Fred Walton of Billings, MT; his step-daughter, Angela Willard; two grandchildren, Quentin and Alicen Cook of Laurel, MT; a sister-in-law, Sharon (Churchhill) Greenwood of Superior; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be no burial as Garth wishes that his body be given to science and was donated to University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. The family suggests all memorials be sent to Brenda Giessel, his niece at 10542 Garnett Road, Dodge City, KS, 67801. Memorials will go to purchase a head stone, and be put in the family plot in Smith Center Kansas
