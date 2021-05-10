Hastings, Nebraska resident Gary A. Brown, 78, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at home surrounded by family.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, and Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial with Military Rites will be at Graceland Cemetery in Avoca, IA. Visitation will be 1-7 Tuesday, with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Knights of Columbus TV Mass or St. Michael's Catholic Church Endowment Fund.
Gary was born February 24, 1943, in Council Bluffs, IA, to Wilbert and Eleanor (Wise) Brown. He married Nancy J. (Hughlock) Brown on February 27, 1965, in Rio Dell, CA. She preceded him in death on March 12, 2021. He served in the Navy from 1961-1965 and worked for Western Paper Company in sales for 42 years. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and was a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus Council # 1123 and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Pius XII Assembly #608 and held numerous offices in the Knights of Columbus including Past Grand Knight and Past Faithful Navigator. Gary helped record the Knights of Columbus TV Mass for 15 years. He also was a lifetime member of VFW Post # 1346 and past officer; and also, a member of American Legion Post #11.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy; and son-in-law, Steve McDunn.
Survivors include his children, Kevin A. Brown, Christina L. McDunn, Keith F. (Anne) Brown, Donald L. (Debby) Brown, Albert D. Brown; five granddaughters; two grandsons; one great-granddaughter; siblings, James (Connie) Brown, Rosann (Jim) Nauman, Randy (Linda) Brown, Greg Brown; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
